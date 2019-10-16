Loading articles...

Phoenix City Council OKs new fees for airport rideshares

PHOENIX — New fees for ride-hailing pickups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have been approved by the city council.

Council members voted 7-2 Wednesday to charge companies such as Uber and Lyft a $4 fee for each ride to and from the airport starting in 2020.

With the fee increasing by 25 cents annually, it will reach $5 in 2024.

Sky Harbor officials say the fee changes were designed in part to reduce the number of vehicles at the terminals and encourage use of the free PHX Sky Train.

When rideshare operators began in June 2016 at Sky Harbor, they represented only 9.3 % of the commercial business.

Airport officials say rideshare operators now represent 70 % of the commercial traffic.

The Associated Press

