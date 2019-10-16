Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
No prison for officer in fatal citizens academy exercise
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 7:47 pm EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman during a citizens academy exercise will serve no prison time.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that 31-year-old Lee Coel pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors.
A Lee County judge withheld adjudication of guilt and sentenced Coel to 10 years of probation. He must also make restitution and has agreed not to seek employment as a police officer.
Coel was working for the Punta Gorda Police Department in August 2016 when authorities say he mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario. Coel was fired in March 2017, shortly after being criminally charged.
Knowlton’s husband and son attended Wednesday’s hearing to voice their opposition to the plea agreement.
___
Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com