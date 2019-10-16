Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
More than 300 charges laid in multi-province human trafficking investigation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 11:26 am EDT
AURORA, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they’ve arrested 31 people as part of an investigation into human trafficking and organized crime spanning several provinces.
Investigators in York Region say they searched more than 30 locations in the Toronto area and Quebec last Thursday and laid more than 300 charges against the suspects.
They say the probe began in October of last year when two female victims of human trafficking contacted police after trying to escape a suspect.
Police say that led them to a number of other suspects believed to be involved in a human trafficking ring run by organized crime.
They say the suspects were also engaged in fraud, drug trafficking and weapons offences.
Police say officers identified 12 victims and determined that more than 30 women in the sex trade — most of them from Quebec — were linked to the ring.
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 16, 2019.
The Canadian Press
