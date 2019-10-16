Loading articles...

Mexico's Slim supports president's objectives

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim takes questions from the journalists during a news conference at his office in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Slim says he supports President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's objectives. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim says he supports President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s objectives and estimates that he will make investments of more than $5.2 billion through his companies during López Obrador’s six-year term.

Slim highlighted the president’s efforts to rein in government spending, raise the minimum wage, eradicate corruption, address crime, give scholarships to students and focus development on the country’s ignored southeast.

Slim says he is interested in bidding on contracts for segments of the planned Train Maya.

He says López Obrador “has done very well.”

Slim spoke Wednesday at a news conference updating his foundation’s charitable reconstruction work since the September 2017 earthquakes. The Carlos Slim Foundation put up more than $107 million (2 billion pesos) to rebuild homes, schools, medical centres and historic buildings.

The Associated Press


