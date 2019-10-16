Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man guilty of killing pregnant ex-girlfriend
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 6:32 pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man has been convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and still faces trial in a police officer’s fatal shooting.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 44-year-old Markeith Loyd was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder. Jurors will reconvene to decide whether he should face life in prison or the death penalty.
Authorities say Loyd killed Sade Dixon in December 2016 and gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.
Loyd testified that he was trying to convince Dixon not to get an abortion. He said he never meant to shoot her, claiming that he was acting in self-defence.
The trial for Clayton’s slaying is scheduled for next year. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty in that case.
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
The Associated Press
