Loading articles...

Man accused of documenting woman's killing pleads not guilty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man accused of documenting the killing of a woman on a camera memory card has pleaded not guilty.

Brian Steven Smith didn’t speak during an arraignment that lasted about a minute Wednesday. A public defender entered his pleas for him.

Smith faces charges of murder, sexual assault and evidence tampering in the death of 30-year-old Kathleen Henry.

Her body was found near the highway south of Anchorage Oct. 2. A few days earlier, a woman walking in Anchorage found a memory card titled, “Homicide at midtown Marriott.” Police say they found 39 photos and 12 videos on the card. The videos show a man beating and strangling a woman, telling her to die and laughing.

The man’s accent on the tapes helped lead police to Smith, who is from South Africa.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 ramp to SB 427 - two left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more