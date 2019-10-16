Loading articles...

Macron and Merkel try to showcase EU unity as Brexit looms

European Council President Donald Tusk, left, is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron meets European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of EU summit this week. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

TOULOUSE, France — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are meeting in southern France, one day before a key EU summit that may approve a divorce deal with Britain.

The leaders on Wednesday will first visit Airbus headquarters, as a symbol of European industrial co-operation, before holding bilateral talks and a French-German Cabinet meeting in the city of Toulouse.

Macron and Merkel will discuss Brexit as EU and British officials scramble to make a deal before Thursday’s summit in Brussels — the last before the U.K’s scheduled departure from the EU on Oct. 31.

The French and German delegations, including key ministers from both governments, will also discuss global trade tensions, the fight against climate change, European defence projects and how to defend EU copyright rules, Macron’s office said.

The Associated Press


