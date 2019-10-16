Loading articles...

Loblaw gathered too much personal info in gift card offer: privacy commissioner

Canada's privacy commissioner says Loblaw Companies Ltd. initially collected too much personal information of customers redeeming a gift card tied to an alleged bread price-fixing scandal. A man leaves a Loblaws store in Toronto on Thursday, May 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

GATINEAU, Que. — Canada’s privacy commissioner says Loblaw Companies Ltd. initially collected too much personal information from some customers requesting a gift card tied to an alleged bread price-fixing scandal.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says its investigation found Loblaw failed to explain to people that sensitive information like driver’s license numbers, birthdays and digital photos could be redacted, while a name and address were needed to verify an identity.

Loblaw, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, offered the $25 gift card as a goodwill gesture after admitting it participated in an alleged industry-wide arrangement to co-ordinate bread price increases.

The commissioner’s office said in a statement that Loblaw took steps to limit the information it was collecting during the investigation and it was satisfied with those measures.

The investigation also found Loblaw did not need additional consent for its transfer of name and address information for processing.

It said the grocer was sufficiently transparent about transferring data to the U.S. and El Salvador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 403 ramp to Martin Grove partially reopened, right lane remains closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
Approximately 16-26 mm of rain has fallen across the GTA today. Heaviest is over but still more to come...stay tune…
Latest Weather
Read more