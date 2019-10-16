Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Loblaw gathered too much personal info in gift card offer: privacy commissioner
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 2:20 pm EDT
GATINEAU, Que. — Canada’s privacy commissioner says Loblaw Companies Ltd. initially collected too much personal information from some customers requesting a gift card tied to an alleged bread price-fixing scandal.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says its investigation found Loblaw failed to explain to people that sensitive information like driver’s license numbers, birthdays and digital photos could be redacted, while a name and address were needed to verify an identity.
Loblaw, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, offered the $25 gift card as a goodwill gesture after admitting it participated in an alleged industry-wide arrangement to co-ordinate bread price increases.
The commissioner’s office said in a statement that Loblaw took steps to limit the information it was collecting during the investigation and it was satisfied with those measures.
The investigation also found Loblaw did not need additional consent for its transfer of name and address information for processing.
It said the grocer was sufficiently transparent about transferring data to the U.S. and El Salvador.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.