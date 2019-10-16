Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Libyan official: Rival Tripoli gov't restricts oil revenues
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 6:25 am EDT
BENGHAZI, Libya — The head of Libya’s parallel government in the east says rival, U.N.-backed authorities in Tripoli have restricted oil revenues to areas under its control.
Benghazi-based Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani told The Associated Press Tuesday that the country’s eastern regions were receiving only about $126 million monthly for public salaries, despite holding most of Libya’s oil facilities.
However, he says the rival Tripoli-based government, which controls Libya’s Central Bank, has continued to give oil revenues to “outlawed groups and militias.”
He says his government has resorted to loans to do its businesses.
Al-Thani leads an interim government in the east which is backed by the self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been battling to take Tripoli since April.
Libya’s National Oil Corporation has said it is neutral in the conflict.
The Associated Press
