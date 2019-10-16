Loading articles...

Kuwait's ruler, 90, returns home after US hospital visits

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait’s ruling 90-year-old emir has returned to his oil-rich nation after undergoing medical checkups in the U.S. following a health scare.

Kuwait state media showed Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah on his arrival Wednesday in Kuwait City.

Sheikh Sabah wore a nasal cannula and an aide appeared to be walking behind him with an oxygen machine. State media did not acknowledge it in their coverage.

On Aug. 18, tiny Kuwait acknowledged the emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback,” without explaining what that setback was.

That came after visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that he was “praying for emir’s speedy recovery.”

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He cancelled a planned meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump on his visit.

The Associated Press

