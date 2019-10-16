Loading articles...

Jury sequestered in case of Quebec man charged in murders of ex-wife, stranger

A Surete du Quebec police car is shown at the scene of a police search in St-Nicolas, a suburb of Levis, Que., on Oct. 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

ST-JEROME, Que. — The jury has been sequestered in the case of a Quebec man charged with two murders, including that of his ex-wife.

Jurors will begin deliberating Thursday after getting final instructions today from Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance.

Fredette faces two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 14, 2017 slayings of his ex-wife Veronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, an elderly a stranger he crossed paths with at a rest stop in Lachute, north of Montreal.

Fredette has admitted to causing their deaths but has testified that he snapped after repeated altercations with his ex and didn’t intend to kill anyone that day.

The Crown has argued that Fredette killed Barbe because he was unable to accept that she wanted to put an end to their relationship.

Jurors have a range of verdicts available from first-degree murder to manslaughter.

The trial began sitting in late September with final arguments held last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press

