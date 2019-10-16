Japan typhoon death toll climbs, while floodwaters recede

TOKYO — Japan’s government says the death toll from a weekend typhoon that caused widespread flooding has climbed to 63, with another 11 presumed dead.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that a further 11 people are missing in typhoon-hit areas in central and northern Japan.

Suga said the government will spend 710 million yen ($6.5 million) from special reserves in the budget to cover food, temporary toilets and other necessities for evacuees and others in need.

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on Saturday with historic rainfall that caused dozens of rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Rescue work in hard-hit areas in Nagano and Fukushima is gradually shifting to cleanup as floodwaters recede and reveal more damage.

The Associated Press