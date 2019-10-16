Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan typhoon death toll climbs, while floodwaters recede
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 12:25 am EDT
TOKYO — Japan’s government says the death toll from a weekend typhoon that caused widespread flooding has climbed to 63, with another 11 presumed dead.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that a further 11 people are missing in typhoon-hit areas in central and northern Japan.
Suga said the government will spend 710 million yen ($6.5 million) from special reserves in the budget to cover food, temporary toilets and other necessities for evacuees and others in need.
Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on Saturday with historic rainfall that caused dozens of rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.
Rescue work in hard-hit areas in Nagano and Fukushima is gradually shifting to cleanup as floodwaters recede and reveal more damage.
The Associated Press
