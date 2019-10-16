Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan searching for N. Korean boat crew who fell into sea
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 3:47 am EDT
TOKYO — The Japanese coast guard is searching for crewmembers who fell to sea from a wooden North Korean fishing boat that capsized off Japan’s northwestern coast.
Japan’s coast guard said it dispatched four patrol vessels and two aircraft to their rescue after receiving information earlier Wednesday of the capsizing.
Coast guard officials said the capsizing occurred near an area called Yamatotai, known for rich fishing and crowded with North Korean poachers.
No further details were available, including the number of crewmembers or why the boat capsized.
Last week, a North Korean boat in the area sank after a collision with a Japanese fisheries boat warning it out of the area.
Japan has stepped up sea patrols after seeing more North Korean boats arrive as Pyongyang tries to boost fish harvests.
The Associated Press
