Loading articles...

House Democrats not easing up on impeachment probe

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, speaks about the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are showing no signs of easing up on the fast-moving impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers attending closed-door interviews say testimony from State Department officials and those in other foreign policy posts is largely corroborating the account of the government whistleblower whose complaint sparked the probe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears not to be willing to give in to Republican demands for a formal vote on the impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that the investigation is raising new questions about Trump’s relationship with Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. She says that with Trump, “all roads seem to lead to Putin.”

Trump calls the impeachment inquiry an “illegitimate process.”

Scheduled to appear on Wednesday is a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Michael McKinley.

Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick And Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:40 PM
UPDATE: All collector lanes on the WB 401 now closed from the Allen to Weston for planned construction and the coll…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:34 PM
Leave extra time for the Wednesday morning commute...it's gonna rain. Gusty winds will make it feel cooler over the…
Latest Weather
Read more