House bill aims to curtail fake Uber and Lyft drivers

Members of Congress are asking ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to improve safety and clean up their act.

They introduced a bill that would help riders confirm that a driver is legitimate and not a fake driver hoping to do harm.

The bill was inspired by college student Sami Josephson who was kidnapped and murdered after getting into a car that she thought was her Uber ride. It was discussed at a legislative hearing Wednesday. Representatives from Uber and Lyft did not attend.

The bill would require drivers to have digital or pin codes that they provide to riders. It also would prevent anyone but the ride-hailing companies from selling signs with their logos that are intended to mark cars as Uber or Lyft vehicles.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

