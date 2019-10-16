Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Golf buddies no more? Trump, Graham swing apart over Syria
by Laurie Kellman And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 7:11 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The alliance between President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham is fraying over Syria.
The South Carolina Republican is threatening to become the White House’s “worst nightmare” unless more is done to protect Kurdish fighters against Turkish attacks.
Trump, in turn, is suggesting that Graham focus on his job leading the Senate Judiciary Committee.
It’s a striking change in one of Trump’s most unlikely Washington partnerships. Throughout Trump’s time in office, Graham has modeled the technique of flattering and supporting the president where possible and saying he “disagrees” with him at other times.
The professed goodwill between them seemed to crumble this week when the White House announced Oct. 6 that Trump was withdrawing U.S. forces from protecting the Syrian Kurds, clearing the way for an invasion by the Turks.
Laurie Kellman And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press