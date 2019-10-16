Loading articles...

Golf buddies no more? Trump, Graham swing apart over Syria

WASHINGTON — The alliance between President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham is fraying over Syria.

The South Carolina Republican is threatening to become the White House’s “worst nightmare” unless more is done to protect Kurdish fighters against Turkish attacks.

Trump, in turn, is suggesting that Graham focus on his job leading the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It’s a striking change in one of Trump’s most unlikely Washington partnerships. Throughout Trump’s time in office, Graham has modeled the technique of flattering and supporting the president where possible and saying he “disagrees” with him at other times.

The professed goodwill between them seemed to crumble this week when the White House announced Oct. 6 that Trump was withdrawing U.S. forces from protecting the Syrian Kurds, clearing the way for an invasion by the Turks.

Laurie Kellman And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

