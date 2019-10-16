Loading articles...

GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo a member of the United Auto Workers walks the picket line at the General Motors Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Mich. General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table Tuesday, Oct. 15, an indication that a deal may be near to end a monthlong strike by members of the United Auto Workers union that has paralyzed the company’s factories. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labour costs so they’re closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

