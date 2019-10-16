Loading articles...

Georgia man accused of dragging officer with car surrenders

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of dragging a police officer with his car during a traffic stop has surrendered to authorities.

In a Facebook post , Lawrenceville police said they arrested 25-year-old James Grant Hoyle. The department’s post says he didn’t stop at an intersection on Monday where an officer was directing traffic, then fled as he was being pulled over.

Det. Tim Schaefer said Hoyle briefly put his car in park as an officer approached, but then ignored commands to turn it off and instead accelerated. Video from the officer’s body-worn camera shows him being knocked down and dragged behind the car as Hoyle speeds away.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police say the officer suffered minor injuries.

Hoyle is charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude police, among other charges.

