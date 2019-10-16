Loading articles...

Elementary teachers' union says talks with Ontario government have stalled

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Elementary school teachers in Ontario have asked for a conciliation officer to step in to resolve contract talks with the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says bargaining with the Progressive Conservative government has reached a virtual standstill.

The teachers’ contract expired on Aug. 31, but discussions with the government and school boards have been on-going since June.

The union says it hopes a conciliation officer will help all parties make progress in the talks and reach an agreement.

The ETFO has been holding strike vote meetings throughout the province since early September, and the union says the results will be announced in early November.

Earlier this week, the union representing public high school teachers said it would also be holding a strike vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

Whitby905

Here we go with the teachers asking for more again. I’m sure plenty of teachers will say we “work extra hours” and it’s all about the kids but it’s pure greed. You get paid very well, amazing benefits, world class pension and it’s still not enough.

October 16, 2019 at 3:49 pm
What The

What ever happened to year round school? they get paid all year why not learn to teach all year.

October 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm
