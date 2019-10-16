Loading articles...

Cundill History Prize reveals three women as finalists for its literary award

TORONTO — Three books about political movements that shaped global history are in the running for this year’s Cundill History Prize.

A representative for the prestigious McGill University award says for the first time all the finalists for the US$75,000 prize are women.

Among them is Harvard University professor and New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore for “These Truths: A History of the United States,” which judges say offers a fact-based perspective on the contributions that ordinary people and political figures made to the rise of a divided nation.

German history professor Mary Fulbrook, who teaches at University College London, also made the cut for “Reckonings: Legacies of Nazi Persecution and the Quest for Justice,” which examines the lingering aftermath of the Holocaust.

And Julia Lovell, a professor of modern Chinese history and literature at University of London, is nominated for “Maoism: A Global History,” a reflection on the global impact of the communist ideology.

The finalists were announced Wednesday in Toronto and each will take home US$10,000.

The winner will be revealed at a gala in Montreal on Nov. 14.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 ramp to SB 427 - two left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more