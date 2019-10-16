Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cundill History Prize reveals three women as finalists for its literary award
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 6:59 pm EDT
TORONTO — Three books about political movements that shaped global history are in the running for this year’s Cundill History Prize.
A representative for the prestigious McGill University award says for the first time all the finalists for the US$75,000 prize are women.
Among them is Harvard University professor and New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore for “These Truths: A History of the United States,” which judges say offers a fact-based perspective on the contributions that ordinary people and political figures made to the rise of a divided nation.
German history professor Mary Fulbrook, who teaches at University College London, also made the cut for “Reckonings: Legacies of Nazi Persecution and the Quest for Justice,” which examines the lingering aftermath of the Holocaust.
And Julia Lovell, a professor of modern Chinese history and literature at University of London, is nominated for “Maoism: A Global History,” a reflection on the global impact of the communist ideology.
The finalists were announced Wednesday in Toronto and each will take home US$10,000.
The winner will be revealed at a gala in Montreal on Nov. 14.