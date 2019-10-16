Loading articles...

Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT awards show

NASHVILLE — Country music artists cried together and prayed together at an emotional CMT Artists of the Year awards show on Wednesday that reflected the tight-knit community of artists who supported each other through success and loss.

One of the night’s honorees, Kane Brown, cried as he dedicated the award to his 27-year-old drummer, Kenny Dixon, who died in a car accident over the weekend. Country singer Thomas Rhett, also an honoree, used his acceptance speech to lead the audience in a prayer for the families of Brown and Dixon.

And Reba McEntire, who was given artist of a lifetime, told Rhett it took guts to lead a prayer on live television. Other honorees included Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde.

__

This story has been corrected to reflect the show was held on Wednesday, not Tuesday.

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

