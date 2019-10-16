Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chelsea Clinton quashes rumour of possible run for Congress
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 5:33 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton is quashing the rumour that she might run for the New York congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Nita Lowey.
Clinton said on the talk show “The View” Wednesday that she is not considering running for Lowey’s seat.
The daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she has heard “some version of this question” ever since she was 3 or 4 years old being asked whether she was planning to run for governor of Arkansas.
Lowey announced last week that she would retire at the end of the year, prompting speculation that Clinton might run for the run for the open seat.
Clinton’s Manhattan home is outside Lowey’s district but her parents’ Chappaqua, New York, home is in the district.
The Associated Press
