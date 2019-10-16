Loading articles...

Chelsea Clinton quashes rumour of possible run for Congress

NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton is quashing the rumour that she might run for the New York congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Nita Lowey.

Clinton said on the talk show “The View” Wednesday that she is not considering running for Lowey’s seat.

The daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she has heard “some version of this question” ever since she was 3 or 4 years old being asked whether she was planning to run for governor of Arkansas.

Lowey announced last week that she would retire at the end of the year, prompting speculation that Clinton might run for the run for the open seat.

Clinton’s Manhattan home is outside Lowey’s district but her parents’ Chappaqua, New York, home is in the district.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Mavis.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more