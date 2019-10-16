Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bus near Saudi holy city of Mecca crashes, killing 35 people
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 9:25 pm EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash.
The agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina.
It said the chartered bus carried Asian and Arab nationals, without elaborating.
Police were investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate cause for the crash.
Every able-bodied Muslim is required to perform the hajj, or Islam’s religious pilgrimage, to Mecca, home of cube-shaped Kabaa that Muslims pray to five times a day. Pilgrims also come during other times of the year as well.
