Male critically injured in Mississauga stabbing, suspect arrested

Peel police investigate a stabbing at a townhouse complex on Bristol Road near Creditview Road in Mississauga on Oct. 16, 2019. CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier

Police have arrested a male suspect after a stabbing in Mississauga.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex on Bristol Road near Creditview Road around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

A male victim was found stabbed and is in critical condition in hospital.

Police said the suspect and the victim know each other.

Their ages are not yet known.

