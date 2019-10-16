Loading articles...

Brexit talks don't get breakthrough, continue on summit eve

Proposals focus on maintaining an open border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland - the key sticking point to a Brexit deal. ;

BRUSSELS — European Union and British negotiators have failed to get a breakthrough in the Brexit talks during a frantic all-night session and will continue seeking a compromise on the eve of Thursday’s crucial EU summit.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations were still ongoing, says “discussions continued until late in the night and will continue today.”

Both sides were hoping that after more than three years of false starts and sudden reversals, a clean divorce deal for Britain leaving the bloc might be sketched out within the coming hours.

Thursday’s EU leaders’ summit comes just two weeks before the U.K’s scheduled departure date of Oct. 31.

Raf Castert, The Associated Press

