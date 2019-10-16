Loading articles...

Boxer Errol Spence charged with drunken driving after crash

DALLAS — Boxer Errol Spence Jr. has been discharged from a hospital and charged with drunken driving after crashing his speeding Ferrari.

Dallas police charged Spence on Wednesday with driving while intoxicated.

Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Oct. 10 when Spence’s Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic, flipped over several times and hurling Spence from the car. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations.

Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:36 PM
WB 403 - ALL LANES BLOCKED at York Blvd. for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more