Bosnian authorities round up migrants amid crisis warnings
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 7:19 am EDT
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Authorities in northwestern Bosnia have rounded up hundreds of migrants and moved them to a refugee centre while warning of a looming crisis ahead of upcoming winter.
A video published by local media on Wednesday shows police escorting the migrants in a long column from the town of Bihac toward the Vucjak camp, near the border with Croatia.
The Bihac authorities have faced criticism over the conditions in the tent camp, located on a former landfill and close to a mine-infested area from the 1992-95 war.
The mayor of Bihac, Suhret Fazlic, has warned this week that the city can no longer cope with thousands of people staying there in hopes of moving toward Western Europe. He has threatened to cut migrant aid to draw attention to the problem.
The Associated Press
