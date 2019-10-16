Loading articles...

Barack Obama endorses Trudeau for second term

Last Updated Oct 16, 2019 at 2:39 pm EDT

FILE - U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, in a June 29, 2016, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson, File

As the federal party leaders are making their final bids for your vote, an influential former head of state from south of the border is giving his vote of confidence to Justin Trudeau.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama tweeted Wednesday saying he hopes the Canadian people will “support him for another term.”

Obama’s tweet included endorsements of Trudeau taking on climate change and described him as a “hard-working, effective leader.”

During Obama’s term, Trudeau was invited to a U.S. state dinner – the first involving a Canadian in 19 years. During a press briefing during that visit, Trudeau called Obama a man of “tremendous heart and tremendous intellect.”

The two are said to share a famous “bromance,” with their mutual admiration for each other’s work and congenial working relationship.

Richard Killy

Who cares what Obama has to say????

October 16, 2019 at 2:49 pm
