Barack Obama endorses Trudeau for second term

As the federal party leaders are making their final bids for your vote, an influential former head of state from south of the border is giving his vote of confidence to Justin Trudeau.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama tweeted Wednesday saying he hopes the Canadian people will “support him for another term.”

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

Obama’s tweet included endorsements of Trudeau taking on climate change and described him as a “hard-working, effective leader.”

During Obama’s term, Trudeau was invited to a U.S. state dinner – the first involving a Canadian in 19 years. During a press briefing during that visit, Trudeau called Obama a man of “tremendous heart and tremendous intellect.”

The two are said to share a famous “bromance,” with their mutual admiration for each other’s work and congenial working relationship.