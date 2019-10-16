Loading articles...

Australia promises more money for overwhelmed spy agency

CANBERRA, Australia — A government minister has promised an unprecedented funding increase for Australia’s main spy agency which is struggling to meet demands posed by the nation’s new foreign interference laws, espionage and terrorism.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday promised more money and staff a day after the Australian Security intelligence Organization revealed in an annual report an “increasing gap” between demand for counter-espionage and foreign interference advice and ASIO’s ability to provide.

Australia last year outlawed covert foreign interference in world-first legislation that has angered China, its biggest export market.

Since December, individuals and businesses that are attempting to influence the government and Australian politics on behalf of a foreign government have had to register to be more transparent to the public and government decision-makers.

The Associated Press

