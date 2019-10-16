Loading articles...

Alaska city wants to join large area to create new borough

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska city wants to legally join an area of land to form what would be the biggest borough in the southeast region of the state.

The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday that the city of Hoonah filed a petition earlier this month for a technical review by the Local Boundary Commission of its proposed Xunaa Borough.

The community of about 800 residents located 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Juneau wants to join an area of more than 35,000 square miles (90,650 square kilometres).

The Xunaa Borough would include Glacier Bay, Icy Strait, a portion of the Chatham Strait, parts of Chichagof Island, and Excursion Inlet.

The boundaries also include portions of the Haines and Sitka boroughs.

The proposed borough excludes the cities of Gustavus, Tenakee Springs and Pelican.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press

