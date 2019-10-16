Loading articles...

Alaska animal officials seek public help in capturing goat

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An escaped Alaska goat continued to elude capture despite a widely shared social media request by animal control officers for public assistance.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control officers were on the lookout for the elusive goat first reported missing Monday around 10 a.m.

Officials say the goat was still on the loose as of noon Tuesday.

An animal control official says the “savvy” male range goat is used to being in a herd and is not a pet.

The office asked the public to contact a law enforcement phone number in a social media post shared more than 500 times.

Sightings by area residents were reported on Facebook, including at least one post with photos of the roving goat.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The Associated Press

