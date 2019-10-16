Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 ethnic Serb police officers arrested over killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 3:16 am EDT
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have arrested two ethnic Serb police officers over the slaying of a moderate Serb politician almost two years ago.
Police spokesman Baki Kelani said the two were arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Oliver Ivanovic, who was gunned down in the Serb-dominated northern part of the Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Jan. 16, 2018.
A third suspect is at large.
The action has provoked criticism in neighbouring Serbia. Politician Milovan Drecun said it was a public show designed to put pressure on the Belgrade-supported Serbian List party, which won 10 seats in Kosovo’s snap election earlier this month.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to recognize it.
