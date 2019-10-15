Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wildfires burn out of control in Lebanon and Syria
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2019 5:49 am EDT
BEIRUT — Strong fires spread in different parts of Lebanon forcing some residents to flee their homes in the middle of the night as the flames reached residential areas in villages south of Beirut.
Fire engines were overwhelmed by the flames in the Mount Lebanon region early Tuesday, forcing the Interior Ministry to send riot police engines equipped with water cannons to help.
Two small aircraft were sent from the nearby Mediterranean island of Cyprus and are helping in putting out the fires.
A heat wave hitting the region and strong winds helped intensify the fires in pine forests around Lebanon and three provinces in neighbouring Syria.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that if the fires turn out to be intentional those behind it “will pay a price.”
The Associated Press
