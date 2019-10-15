Loading articles...

UnitedHealth: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.54 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $60.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.62 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.90 to $15 per share.

UnitedHealth shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

