Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey, threatens its economy

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian troops deploy in the northern town of Tal Tamr, Monday, Oct 14, 2019. The move toward Tal Tamr came a day after Syria's Kurds said Syrian government forces agreed to help them fend off Turkey's invasion — a major shift in alliances that came after President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. troops withdrawn from the northern border area amid the rapidly deepening chaos. (SANA via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is fully prepared to destroy Turkey’s economy if its leaders continue what he calls “this dangerous and destructive path” in Syria.

On Monday, Trump announced a halt to negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey. Other sanctions include raising steel tariffs back up to 50% and actions against three senior Turkish officials and Turkey’s defence and energy ministries.

The U.S. is calling on Turkey to stop its invasion of Syria and declare a cease-fire in the assault that began after Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of the way.

Trump is sending Vice-President Mike Pence and national security adviser Robert O’Brien to Ankara as soon as possible in an attempt to begin negotiations with Kurdish forces in Syria.

Robert Burns, The Associated Press

