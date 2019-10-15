Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is barnstorming New Brunwick and Nova Scotia today, while his Conservative rival Andrew Scheer does the same in Quebec.

The difference is that Trudeau is spending his time in ridings the Liberal party is hoping to keep in the federal election on Oct. 21, and Scheer is hitting areas the Conservatives are hoping to pick up.

Trudeau’s Liberals won all the seats in Atlantic Canada in 2015, so any campaigning he does there is defensive.

He’s in Fredericton and Riverview, N.B., before moving on to Cumberland-Colchester, Masstown, New Glasgow and Halifax, N.S., where he’ll end the day with a rally.

Scheer’s day begins in Quebec City, where he’ll lay out another element of his plan for his first 100 days in office if the Conservatives form a government, and then he’ll visit Trois-Rivieres and the Montreal suburb of La Prairie — two seats held by Liberals and one by a New Democrat.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto, and the Green party’s Elizabeth May is talking about the Greens’ tax plans in Kamloops, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press