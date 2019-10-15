Trudeau made promises to Canada’s Indigenous peoples. Did he keep them?

In today’s Big Story podcast, there was a lot of optimism about Justin Trudeau in 2015, and not least among Canada’s Indigenous communities. Trudeau’s Liberals had made a lot of ambitious and overdue promises. Four years later? Well, the optimism has vanished—but what have the Liberals actually done?

A thorough document released by the Assembly of First Nations chronicles the Liberals successes and failures over the past four years and lays out the work still to be done. Is Trudeau the man to do it? If the optimism is gone, what pragmatic choices are there in this election for those who expected more? And how much Truth and Reconciliation has actually taken place?

GUEST: Todd Lamirande, APTN

