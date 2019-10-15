Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 13, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Lion King (2019)

2. Toy Story 4

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home

4. Yesterday (2019)

5. Aladdin

6. Hocus Pocus

7. Midsommar

8. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

9. The Hustle

10. High Life

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Midsommar

2. High Life

3. The Game Changers

4. Can You Keep A Secret?

5. The Art of Self-Defence

6. The Biggest Little Farm

7. The Head Hunter

8. The Public

9. What We Do In the Shadows

10. Tucker & Dale vs Evil

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

By The Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
SB DVP south of Dundas - ramp lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Leave extra time for the Wednesday morning commute...it's gonna rain. Gusty winds will make it feel cooler over the…
Latest Weather
Read more