The Latest: Councilman Marty Small named Atlantic City mayor

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Latest on the selection of Marty Small as Atlantic City’s new mayor (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Council members in Atlantic City have named Council President Marty Small the city’s new mayor at a special meeting.

Small has been serving as acting mayor since former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. resigned earlier this month.

Gilliam pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he had founded.

Small will serve as mayor until the November 2020 general election.

Two other nominees for the position said they backed Small for the job.

Gilliam became the fifth Atlantic City mayor to leave office following corruption charges since the 1970s.

The Associated Press

