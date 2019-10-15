Loading articles...

Texas police fatally shoot man, 22, armed with baseball bat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police in South Texas have fatally shot a man who investigators say refused to drop a baseball bat and threatened officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

Corpus Christi police say four officers were put on paid administrative leave following Sunday night’s shooting of 22-year-old Emilio Mojica.

A police statement says officers responded to a call from a family member about a man with a bat and concerns that relatives weren’t safe.

Chief Mike Markle says officers located the suspect in the street and four times used Tasers to try to subdue Mojica, but failed. One officer opened fire after the suspect continued to threaten police with the bat.

Mojica died at a Corpus Christi hospital.

Markle says the FBI will help investigate. Evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

The Associated Press

