Sondland prepared to deny he was warned about Ukraine work

WASHINGTON — Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is prepared to tell lawmakers this week that top White House national security officials never personally raised concerns with him about his dealings with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine.

That’s according to a person familiar with his account.

Earlier this week, former White House aide Fiona Hill testified that ex-national security adviser John Bolton was so disquieted by back-channel Ukraine activities that he referred to Giuliani as a “hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up.”

Hill, referring to White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, said Bolton said he was not part of “whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up.”

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

