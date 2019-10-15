Loading articles...

Serial stowaway held without bond for violating probation

CHICAGO — A 67-year-old woman with a history of sneaking onto flights is being held without bond for her latest attempt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

In March, Cook County Circuit Judge Peggy Chiampas sentenced Marilyn Hartman to 18 months of probation for trespassing after she tried to board an airliner at O’Hare bound for London. She was barred from O’Hare over that 18-month period.

On Tuesday, Chiampas ordered Hartman held for violating probation. Hartman was granted bail on Sunday after she tried to sneak past a security checkpoint at O’Hare late Friday.

Hartman’s court-appointed attorney, Parle Roe-Taylor, says there is nothing violent about her client, which makes her retention unnecessary.

Hartman has a long history of trespassing. Since the first incident at the San Francisco International Airport in February 2014, she has been accused of similar incidents in Los Angeles, Arizona and Minnesota in addition to Chicago.

The Associated Press

