Loading articles...

Search continues, hope diminishes at hotel collapse site

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The fire chief in New Orleans says chances of a rescue are diminishing as a search through unstable wreckage continues for a man missing since a hotel under construction collapsed Saturday.

Chief Tim McConnell gave an update Tuesday, saying authorities are still hoping for the best.

Parts of the18-story Hard Rock Hotel gave way Saturday morning. Two workers died at the scene.

Two construction cranes and the remaining part of the collapsed building remain in danger of toppling. The situation could take weeks to resolve.

That means indefinite closure of two major thoroughfares, streetcar lines and bus routes adjacent to the French Quarter and business district.

Among businesses affected are those operating in two 1920s-era historic sites: the opulent Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Mavis.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Frost Advisory ENDED for ALL areas now. OCT 15 marks end of growing season for #Toronto GTA and east to #Ottawa (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more