Search continues, hope diminishes at hotel collapse site
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2019 1:29 pm EDT
This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS — The fire chief in New Orleans says chances of a rescue are diminishing as a search through unstable wreckage continues for a man missing since a hotel under construction collapsed Saturday.
Chief Tim McConnell gave an update Tuesday, saying authorities are still hoping for the best.
Parts of the18-story Hard Rock Hotel gave way Saturday morning. Two workers died at the scene.
Two construction cranes and the remaining part of the collapsed building remain in danger of toppling. The situation could take weeks to resolve.
That means indefinite closure of two major thoroughfares, streetcar lines and bus routes adjacent to the French Quarter and business district.
Among businesses affected are those operating in two 1920s-era historic sites: the opulent Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club.