Roughly 13,000 without power days after snowstorm pummels Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Hydro says about 13,000 customers remain without power six days after a snowstorm started pummeling the province.

Spokesman Bruce Owen says crews need to rebuild much of the transmission system.

A massive blast of heavy, wet snow brought down trees, powerlines and other infrastructure.

The area around Portage la Prairie was the hardest hit.

Premier Brian Pallister declared a state of emergency early Sunday.

The Red Cross says about 5,700 people from 13 First Nations have been evacuated and are staying with family members, in hotels or at a shelter in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press