Private Dallas university evacuates campus after bomb threat

DALLAS — A private university in Dallas cancelled classes and evacuated its campus of about 4,800 students after receiving a threatening message that prompted a lockdown.

Officials at Dallas Baptist University say a threat of a bomb and co-ordinated armed attack was received about 1 p.m. Tuesday by a campus police dispatcher.

University spokesman Blake Killingsworth says that after a four-hour lockdown, no foundation for the threat had been found and university officials reopened the campus.

The Associated Press

