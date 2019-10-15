Loading articles...

Police: Woman killed 2 children, man then shot herself

Philadelphia police say a woman shot and killed her two girls and their father before turning the gun on herself.

Police found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a rowhome in the city’s Tacony section just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The girls were rushed to a hospital, where they died.

The woman, who was found outside the home lying on top of a gun, is in critical condition.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says the woman and man are believed to be the parents of the children. Coulter says the woman apparently shot the others before shooting herself.

No names have been released, and there were conflicting accounts of family members’ ages.

The Associated Press

