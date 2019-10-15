PM Prep-Segue

FELICITY HUFFMAN STARTS SERVING PRISON TIME IN COLLEGE SCAM

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A representative for Felicity Huffman says the actress has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in the college admissions scandal.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco area.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

The “Desperate Housewives” star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

A statement Tuesday from Huffman’s representative says that she “is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions.”

CUBA GOODING JR. PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEX MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan prosecutor says she intends to use the testimony of a dozen accusers at the sexual misconduct trial of Cuba Gooding Jr.

Prosecutor Jenna Long made the comment on Tuesday as the actor pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance. The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Gooding’s lawyer said outside court that he is “absolutely dumbfounded.”

AP EXCLUSIVE: JULIE ANDREWS REFLECTS ON HER HOLLYWOOD YEARS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Andrews is helping Turner Classic Movies program a night of films from her career beyond “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music.”

The 84-year-old screen and stage legend will provide introductions for “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” ”Victor/Victoria” and “That’s Life!” on TCM on Oct. 29 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press got a front-row seat to Andrews’ discussions with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz when it was taped earlier this year.

The night of programming will air two weeks after the release of Andrews’ second memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years.” The book hits shelves Tuesday and covers the years from her Hollywood debut in “Mary Poppins” to the 1986 release of “That’s Life!”

Andrews says there is enough material for a third memoir, but she isn’t ready to commit yet.

HOUSTON, NOTORIOUS B.I.G. NOMINATED FOR ROCK HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK (AP) — The late musical icons Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

The prestigious organization announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy join Houston and B.I.G. as first-time Rock Hall nominees. The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2, 2020, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Todd Rundgren round out the 16 nominees for the 2020 class. The official inductees will be announced in January.

Acts are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

‘GREASE’ SPINOFF SET FOR NEW STREAMING SERVICE HBO MAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spinoff series inspired by the 1978 movie musical “Grease” has been ordered by HBO Max.

The streaming service said Tuesday that “Grease: Rydell High” will be set in the 1950s, the same era as the film, and will include new and familiar characters. The music also will be a mix, with ’50s songs and new original tunes.

HBO Max debuts in spring 2020. It is among several new streamers, including ones from Disney and Apple, that will be competing for customers with familiar and high-profile projects.

“Grease” has dropped in on TV before with a 2016 live production on Fox that featured Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. The original film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

The spinoff’s cast and debut date weren’t announced.

ACTRESSES, GYMNAST NAMED GRAND MARSHALS OF 2020 ROSE PARADE

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez have been named grand marshals of the 2020 Rose Parade.

Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber announced the grand marshal selections Tuesday, saying each exemplifies the theme of the 131st Rose Parade, “The Power of Hope.”

The parade of flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units will move through Pasadena on New Year’s Day before the 106th Rose Bowl football game.

UNIVERSAL OPENING STUNT SHOW BASED ON BOURNE FRANCHISE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando is opening a stunt show based on filmgoers’ favourite amnesiac ex-CIA assassin.

The Bourne Stuntacular, which opens next spring, is based on the Jason Bourne film franchise that has starred Matt Damon, Jeremy Renner and Julia Stiles.

Universal officials said in a news release Tuesday that the show will have stuntpeople performing with high tech props in front of an enormous LED screen that gives the illusion they’re on a globe-trotting chase.

The show is opening at Universal Studios Florida in the former location of the Terminator 2: 3-D attraction.

VIETNAM BANS HOLLYWOOD’S ‘ABOMINABLE’ OVER S. CHINA SEA MAP

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has pulled the Hollywood animation movie “Abominable” from theatres for featuring a scene with a map containing the controversial South China Sea nine-dash line, state media reported.

The dash line, which is used by China to mark its claim to the entire South China Sea, has been a subject of condemnation by Vietnam and others with claims to the sea, which is crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves.

“Abominable” tells the story of a Chinese girl helping a yeti get back to its home on Mount Everest, and was produced by a collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Chinese-based Pearl Studio.

It was shown in Vietnamese cinemas for a week before its removal, according to the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper.

DOVE AWARDS ARE TONIGHT

NASHVILLE (AP) – The Dove Awards, which celebrate Christian music, will mark 50 years with tonight’s ceremony in Nashville.

Lauren Daigle leads the artist nominations with six. Writer-producer Wayne Haun leads the overall nominations with ten.

Amy Grant, who will perform on the show, says while some people may write off a Christian awards show, many who watch say it’s just what they needed to boost their spirits. She says while the ceremony once celebrated Southern gospel, now it covers so many genres that anyone can find music they like in it.

The Dove Awards will be recorded and shown on TBN on Sunday.

WILL PATTON TO NARRATE DYLAN’S CULT PUBLICATION ‘TARANTULA’

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s “Tarantula,” a stream-of-consciousness work first released in 1971, is finally coming out in audio.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Will Patton is the narrator, reciting such lines as “raggedy ann daughter of brazos and teeth in the necklace.” Dylan first wrote “Tarantula” in the mid-1960s, at the height of his career. But his 1966 motorcycle accident delayed publication and made the book a kind of underground legend, with unauthorized versions turning up. By 1971, Dylan’s influence had waned and reviewers were unimpressed. Village Voice critic Robert Christgau called “Tarantula” an unsatisfying and aimless throwback to Dylan’s 1960s writings, and Dylan himself would say the book was his manager’s idea, although it still has a cult following.

The audio of “Tarantula” comes out December 3.

FARROW DETAILS LACK OF ENTHUSIASM AT NBC FOR WEINSTEIN STORY

NEW YORK (AP) — In journalist Ronan Farrow’s account of his contentious divorce from NBC News, the more evidence he gathered on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, the less enthusiastic his bosses seemed to be.

Farrow eventually took the story to the New Yorker which, together with The New York Times, shared a Pulitzer Prize for breaking the scandal that gave birth to the #MeToo movement.

A book published Tuesday gives Farrow’s account, and it is drawing strong pushback from NBC, which says Farrow was anxious to put a story on the air but it wasn’t ready to go.

NBC says Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” is a smear by someone with an axe to grind.

‘CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST’ STARS SUE GEORGIA TAX OFFICIAL

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality television personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley are accusing a Georgia tax official of abusing his office to pursue “bogus tax evasion claims” against them.

A spokesman for the Chrisleys said in a news release Tuesday that the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Joshua Waites, the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s office of special investigations.

A department spokesman didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit says Waites targeted Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter and improperly shared confidential tax information to try to get compromising information.

The Chrisleys last month reached an agreement to settle allegations that they failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in state income taxes.

The Chrisleys have pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges, some involving taxes.

The Associated Press