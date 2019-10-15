Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Parents of dead British teen invited to White House meeting
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 15, 2019 1:44 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — A spokesman for the family of a British teenager who was killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat’s wife says the young man’s parents have been invited to a meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon.
Radd Seiger says in a tweet that he’s “looking forward to getting further answers” about Harry Dunn’s death.
Dunn’s parents have taken their case directly to U.S. audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the woman to return to Britain.
The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Anne Sacoolas outside a British air force base.
President Donald Trump last week called it “a terrible accident” and said his administration planned to intervene.
The Associated Press
