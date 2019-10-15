Loading articles...

Parents of dead British teen invited to White House meeting

WASHINGTON — A spokesman for the family of a British teenager who was killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat’s wife says the young man’s parents have been invited to a meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Radd Seiger says in a tweet that he’s “looking forward to getting further answers” about Harry Dunn’s death.

Dunn’s parents have taken their case directly to U.S. audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the woman to return to Britain.

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Anne Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

President Donald Trump last week called it “a terrible accident” and said his administration planned to intervene.

The Associated Press

