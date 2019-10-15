Loading articles...

Papua New Guinea police seeking to arrest ex-PM O'Neill

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill gestures after inspecting the APEC 2018 International Media Center at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea police say they have an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister O’Neill for official corruption. The acting police commissioner said O’Neill was in a hotel in the capital but refusing to cooperate. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

CANBERRA, Australia — Papua New Guinea police say they have an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for official corruption.

Acting Police Commissioner David Manning said O’Neill had been found in a hotel in Port Moresby but is refusing to co-operate.

But Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported from Port Moresby that O’Neill said he was co-operating with police and looked forward to proving his innocence in court.

Manning says a court issued the warrant on Friday last week. Police have released no details of the allegations against a prime minister who led the country for seven years.

O’Neill resigned as prime minister in May following weeks of high-profile defections from his government.

The Associated Press

