Papua New Guinea police seeking to arrest ex-PM O'Neill

CANBERRA, Australia — Papua New Guinea police say they have an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for official corruption.

Acting Police Commissioner David Manning said O’Neill had been found in a hotel in Port Moresby but is refusing to co-operate.

But Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported from Port Moresby that O’Neill said he was co-operating with police and looked forward to proving his innocence in court.

Manning says a court issued the warrant on Friday last week. Police have released no details of the allegations against a prime minister who led the country for seven years.

O’Neill resigned as prime minister in May following weeks of high-profile defections from his government.

