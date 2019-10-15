Loading articles...

Ontario high school teachers to hold strike vote

The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers says it will hold strike votes among its members in the coming weeks.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says voting will begin Oct. 22 and finish Nov. 15.

Bischof says the decision follows the province’s refusal to discuss “substantive issues” at the bargaining table.

He says the government is refusing to engage in meaningful discussions about the most important issues including staffing levels in schools.

The OSSTF, government and school boards still have bargaining dates schedule later this month and in November.

The union recently took the rare step of releasing all of its bargaining proposals in a bid to have “transparent” negotiations with the government.

